Revealed: The top 10 highest-paid players in the Premier League

By
published

There are some eye-water pay packets at the top end of the Premier League

Manchester City pay some of the Premier League's biggest wages
Manchester City pay some of the Premier League's biggest wages (Image credit: Getty Images)

So who are the highest-paid players in the Premier League? It's an incredible list.

The size of top-end footballer's wage packets have been the subject of outrage from certain quarters ever since Jimmy Hill successfully brought about the abolition of the Football League's wage cap in 1961. But as long as broadcasters are ready to pay billions for TV rights, teams will reinvest this money in their playing squad. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.