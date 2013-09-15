Adam content with Stoke progress

The 27-year-old delivered an impressive display on Saturday as Stoke enjoyed the better of a goalless draw with 2011-12 champions Manchester City at the Britannia Stadium, taking their points tally to seven points from four games.

Adam, who scored three goals in 27 league appearances last season, believes things are clicking well under new manager Mark Hughes and is eager to press on.

"It is easier when you are enjoying it and the team is playing well," he said.

"That is the important thing. Hopefully we can continue that and finish as high as we can, do ourselves proud and better what we did last year (a 13th-placed finish under Tony Pulis).

"We are playing well, we are enjoying it. We are trying to play as well as we can and get results and we are doing that so far this year.

"It has been a tough start but we have got points on the board and we are happy."

Hughes' men will look to build on their promising progress when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.