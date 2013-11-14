Adam on revenge mission as Scotland face USA

Adam is set to come up against Cameron and Shea at Hampden Park in a friendly on Friday and the midfielder will be on a revenge mission.

Scotland were consigned to a 5-1 hammering by the USA last year and former Liverpool midfielder Adam wants to give Cameron and Shea a taste of their own medicine.

"Geoff Cameron and Brek Shea are in their squad and they think nobody is better than the Americans," he said.

"But I want to give them a good hiding because they got a big result against us the last time we met. I want a bit of revenge on them."

Adam has been frustrated by a lack of playing time in the Premier League, but is determined to force his way back into the starting line-up for club and country.

He added: "When a new manager comes in you need to show him what you can do but that may mean waiting for your opportunity.

"It's easy to run away and not turn up. But when you sit there after you retire you don't want to say, 'I wish I'd turned up for those games.'

"For me, when you're fit and selected you come. The manager then picks the team and if you're not involved you take it on the chin. You go back to your club and try to play as well as you can and look for another opportunity.

"My season has been up and down. I'd not been involved for the last few weeks but I got on at the weekend and it felt nice to be out on the pitch. I now have to bide my time for the next chance.

"It's frustrating when you're not playing but I just need to work even harder to get back in the team."