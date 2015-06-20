Adam signs new Stoke deal

Stoke City's Charlie Adam has signed a new deal with the club, the midfielder has revealed.

Scotland international Adam was one of Stoke's most impressive performers during 2014-15, as Mark Hughes' side finished ninth with a club record Premier League points haul of 54.

In 29 league appearances, Adam scored seven goals, including one from inside his own half against Chelsea in April.

And Adam posted on his Twitter page to confirm the news of his extended stay on Saturday.

"Delighted to have signed a new contract with @stokecity," he wrote.

Adam moved to the Britannia Stadium from Liverpool in 2012, when he signed a four-year contract.