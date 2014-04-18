Adams confident of Liverpool shock

A 1-0 defeat at Fulham last week saw Norwich dragged into deeper trouble near the foot of the table and they are now just two points clear of the relegation zone.

With Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal providing tough opposition in Norwich's final four matches, home fixtures are set to prove particularly crucial for the strugglers.

Adams says his side can produce a shock win against table-toppers Liverpool, who he thinks will be feeling the pressure.

"We need points, there's no doubt about it, but we're confident we can get the points from these four games," Adams said.

"Liverpool are on the top of the table by merit, but it (the Premier League title) is theirs to lose now - that brings its own pressures.

"It's always about your own team. You've got to think about your strengths and how you can win the game.

"It's got to be about belief, confidence and desire. People see desire and we have to see that from all the players."

Adams also praised the Liverpool manager, adding: "Brendan Rodgers has done a fabulous job. They've been excellent."

Midfielder Bradley Johnson echoed Adams' assessment and says his side will be out to make life difficult for Liverpool.

"Liverpool are a great side but on Sunday it's all about us. If we do the right things we can get the result," he said.

"(Star striker Luis) Suarez is a great player but they've got nine other players who can hurt us too. We have to concentrate on us.

"We want to win the game. We can't go into it thinking about Liverpool too much. We want to get in their faces.

"Coming here, it's not an easy place to come to. They know we're going to make it difficult for them."