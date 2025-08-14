Liverpool fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Liverpool fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are here: can the Reds defend their crown once more?
The Liverpool fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are set, as the challenge to defend the title begins.
The Reds go into the season as the overwhelming favourites to lift another league championship, having strengthened impressively in multiple positions – and there may yet be superstars added to Arne Slot's team.
Liverpool's title defence starts on Friday night of the opening weekend, with Bournemouth the visitors at Anfield – but there will be two mouthwatering clashes coming right up after.
The champions travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in the second game of the season – with the Alexander Isak saga likely to still be ongoing – before hosting Arsenal, as the Premier League's top two meet once more on August 31.
The countdown to the new season is on, and FourFourTwo has everything you need.
Our detailed season previews cover all 20 Premier League teams, including an exclusive look at the challenges facing Liverpool.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Fixtures in full
Liverpool fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
15 Bournemouth (H)
25 Newcastle (A)
31 Arsenal (H)
SEPTEMBER
14 Burnley (A)
20 Everton (H)
27 Crystal Palace (A)
OCTOBER
4 Chelsea (A)
18 Man United (H)
25 Brentford (A)
INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?
NOVEMBER
1 Aston Villa (H)
8 Man City (A)
22 Nott’m Forest (H)
29 West Ham (A)
DECEMBER
3 Sunderland (H)
6 Leeds (A)
13 Brighton (H)
20 Tottenham (A)
27 Wolves (H)
30 Leeds (H)
JANUARY
3 Fulham (A)
7 Arsenal (A)
17 Burnley (H)
24 Bournemouth (A)
31 Newcastle (H)
FEBRUARY
7 Man City (H)
11 Sunderland (A)
21 Nott’m Forest (A)
28 West Ham (H)
TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26
MARCH
4 Wolves (A)
14 Tottenham (H)
21 Brighton (A)
APRIL
11 Fulham (H)
18 Everton (A)
25 Crystal Palace (H)
MAY
2 Man United (A)
9 Chelsea (H)
17 Aston Villa (A)
24 Brentford (H)
Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season
This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.