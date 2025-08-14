The Liverpool fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are set, as the challenge to defend the title begins.

The Reds go into the season as the overwhelming favourites to lift another league championship, having strengthened impressively in multiple positions – and there may yet be superstars added to Arne Slot's team.

Liverpool's title defence starts on Friday night of the opening weekend, with Bournemouth the visitors at Anfield – but there will be two mouthwatering clashes coming right up after.

The champions travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in the second game of the season – with the Alexander Isak saga likely to still be ongoing – before hosting Arsenal, as the Premier League's top two meet once more on August 31.

The countdown to the new season is on, and FourFourTwo has everything you need.

Our detailed season previews cover all 20 Premier League teams, including an exclusive look at the challenges facing Liverpool.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Fixtures in full

Liverpool fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping his side can retain their Premier League crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

15 Bournemouth (H)

25 Newcastle (A)

31 Arsenal (H)

SEPTEMBER

14 Burnley (A)

20 Everton (H)

27 Crystal Palace (A)

OCTOBER

4 Chelsea (A)

18 Man United (H)

25 Brentford (A)

NOVEMBER

1 Aston Villa (H)

8 Man City (A)

22 Nott’m Forest (H)

29 West Ham (A)

DECEMBER

3 Sunderland (H)

6 Leeds (A)

13 Brighton (H)

20 Tottenham (A)

27 Wolves (H)

30 Leeds (H)

JANUARY

3 Fulham (A)

7 Arsenal (A)

17 Burnley (H)

24 Bournemouth (A)

31 Newcastle (H)

FEBRUARY

7 Man City (H)

11 Sunderland (A)

21 Nott’m Forest (A)

28 West Ham (H)

MARCH

4 Wolves (A)

14 Tottenham (H)

21 Brighton (A)

APRIL

11 Fulham (H)

18 Everton (A)

25 Crystal Palace (H)

MAY

2 Man United (A)

9 Chelsea (H)

17 Aston Villa (A)

24 Brentford (H)

