Adams expects new Norwich boss next week

Norwich's demotion from the Premier League was all but confirmed heading into Sunday's clash with Arsenal before interim boss Adams' men went down without much of a fight in a 2-0 defeat on the final day to ensure the Carrow Road club's return to the second tier.

Adams has been in temporary charge since Chris Hughton's departure early last month, but has been unable to engineer a single win during his five games in the dugout.

However, the 48-year-old is keen to continue in the role on a permanent basis and expects a decision on the next Norwich boss to be made in the next few days.

"I believe the decision will be made before the end of the week," Adams said.

"I've been told that there is a process that they'll be going through now. I wait with everybody else for the decision.

"I've made my point clear, I'd love to be involved. I'd love to be the manager of the club and involved with the first team. Again, that's up to the board of directors and, as I say, I've no indication, I'm going to have to wait until next week."

Adams accepted that senior players are likely to leave Norwich following relegation and believes finding a prolific goalscorer will be vital to their hopes of bouncing straight back up.

"It's a fact of life," Adams added. "They'll be clubs come in trying to pick the best players and I'm sure one or two probably want to move on.

"You don't want to lose your best players but it's a fact of life, if you've been relegated then you're going to have a task on your hands to make sure you try and keep them all.

"Players need to come in to bolster the squad and to bring different qualities and we need to score more goals, that has to be looked at.

"But the key is keeping our best players, that is something the club is going to have to focus on doing."

Reports before the game had suggested that striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel had left the stadium after being omitted from the squad.

But Adams insisted he was unaware of the Dutchman's supposed anger at his decision to leave out the former Sporting Lisbon man.

"Nothing has happened as such," Adams explained.

"He just wasn't picked. He's fit to play, I thought Jamar (Loza) deserved his chance and I thought Jamar has vindicated that decision. It was a simple, straightforward choice.

"He's not spoken to anyone, obviously the players that are not involved leave the dressing room and what happens after that I don't know."