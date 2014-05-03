Adams hoping Stamford Bridge form continues

The Carrow Road club have suffered five straight defeats in the Premier League, which has seen them slip into the relegation zone, with just two games remaining to save their season.

A daunting trip to Chelsea is the first of those, but Adams has enjoyed success recently in west London with Norwich's youth side.

Last season's successful FA Youth Cup run was capped in syle by a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge, and Adams hopes to evoke the memories of that triumph to help the senior side secure survival.

"I have very good memories (of Stamford Bridge)," Adams said.

"The last time I was there as a coach was the Youth Cup final and we were successful. If there are any coincidences or traces of luck then hopefully that will happen.

"It is exactly the same, everyone outside of Norfolk doesn't give us a chance on Sunday.

"Chelsea are going for the title and we are in the bottom three and it doesn't take a genius to work out who the neutral will be fancying to win the game.

"It was exactly the same with the Youth Cup final, nobody really gave us a chance against a big and expensively-assembled Chelsea side but it is very similar to now, if you get the players right and get them believing they can go there and cause an upset they can."