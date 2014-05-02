Adams: Norwich need to turn effort into points

Adams took charge at Carrow Road last month, after a run of three wins in 18 league games led to the departure of previous manager Chris Hughton.

However, the new man at the helm has found it difficult to turn around the struggling club's fortunes, with three successive defeats under his stewardship enough to send Norwich into the relegation zone with only two games remaining.

Fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal would appear to provide little room for optimism as Norwich aim to stay in the top flight.

Ahead of the first of those matches, at Chelsea on Sunday, Adams has acknowledged his side's immediate need for points.

"The effort is there, the commitment is there, but it's points we need," he told Norwich City TV.

"We've always known what we're up against, but in terms of application it's exactly what you need from a team in this situation.

"We just have to hope that translates into something at Stamford Bridge.

"We need to get points from our last two games. We will find out the other results on Saturday but we'll need to get something from our game to be in with a chance when going into the Arsenal one."