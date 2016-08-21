Adebayor and Flamini set to sign for Caykur Rizespor

Turkish club Caykur Rizespor are on the verge of completing a double swoop for ex-Arsenal duo Mathieu Flamini and Emmanuel Adebayor.

The pair will join one-time Liverpool goalkeeper Charles Itandje in Rize on free transfers after their respective contracts at Arsenal and Crystal Palace were not renewed at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Adebayor has a proven track record at the highest level, scoring 46 league goals for Arsenal in a three-year stay at Emirates Stadium before spells with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham, while former AC Milan midfielder Flamini made 242 appearances across two spells with the Gunners.

"We reached an agreement in principle with both players," Caykur Rizespor coach Hikmet Karaman told Anadolu Agency.

"They'll come to Rize within a few days and the last step of negotiations are going to be done.

"This is down to everyone devotedly working to finish the deals, so I have to thank the board of directors and our president."

Caykur Rizespor played their opening game of the Turkish Super Lig season on Saturday, when a late equaliser from Emrah Bassan ensured a 1-1 draw with Konyaspor.