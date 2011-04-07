Adebayor: Arsenal fans still love me

Adebayor, 27, moved from the Emirates Stadium outfit to Manchester City in 2009 and the following season famously ran the length of the City of Manchester Stadium pitch to celebrate in front of the Gunners' supporters after scoring against Arsene Wenger's side.

However, Adebayor believes he still has the respect of Arsenal supporters.

"Today the difference between leaving Arsenal and going to Manchester is that at Arsenal the fans loved me, I think even today they love me", Adebayor said in The Sun.

"When I come to Madrid I feel the same atmosphere, I feel the fans love me here as well."

The Togolese striker also shifted the blame for his troubled time at Manchester City onto current manager Roberto Mancini, claiming that the Italian’s appointment was behind his downturn in form.

"When I first joined Manchester City, I was very happy. At the beginning everything started very well. I was pleased, I was playing and I was scoring goals," he said

"Suddenly we had a game against Arsenal and you all know what happened. From then it went downhill for me.

"It was a difficult moment for me, we changed the bosses. Mark Hughes left, Roberto Mancini came along and it was even more difficult."

Adebayor has enjoyed a successful loan spell so far under the guidance of Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, featuring in every game for the Spanish side since his move to the Spanish capital.

By Killian Woods