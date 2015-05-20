Adebayor considered suicide over family issues

Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed he contemplated suicide over issues with his family.

Adebayor has published two previous Facebook posts hitting out at his family following accusations he failed to support them financially.

And the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid man released a third lengthy statement on the social media website on Wednesday, focusing on brothers Kola and Peter, the latter of whom passed away in August 2013.

In it he claims Kola and Peter held a knife to his throat following a dispute over money during his time at Monaco.

And in the penultimate paragraph of the post, Adebayor wrote: "Many times I wanted to give up. Ask my sister Iyabo Adebayor how many times I have called and was ready to commit suicide?

"I kept these stories for years… But If I die, no one would know my story, no one would learn from it… Some people say I should keep these stories private, but someone has to sacrifice himself; someone has to talk about it.

"I know people would relate to my story and others would learn from it. For every one who knows me, I'd do anything for my country and my people."