Adebayor: Dark moment is now in the past

The Togolese striker made his first appearance for the London club since January when he came on as a substitute in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester United.

Adebayor has endured a frustrating season in which he was given a leave of absence to deal with family problems and criticised Tottenham fans for getting on the players' backs too easily at White Hart Lane.

The former Arsenal man was also linked with a move to West Ham on transfer deadline day in February, but is now eager to play a part in Tottenham's bid to secure a UEFA Champions League place.

He told reporters: "I went through a little bit of a dark moment in my career but now I am back training hard and that's it.

"A lot of things went wrong. We are all human beings. We all go through a lot at certain time of our lives. I think I have learned from it. I went through a lot of family issues.

"As I said earlier on, now it is behind me and I am back on the football pitch. I am very glad to be back."

Adebayor knows his playing time may be limited given the impact Harry Kane has made, but the 31-year-old is delighted for his fellow striker and backed him to fire the club into the top four.

He said: "Harry can get the club into the top four. People are starting to get to know him and what he can do on the field but he is an intelligent lad.

"He is learning through his difficult moments as well. We all have a huge faith in him. Hopefully he will drag us out of the top seven and put us in the top four."