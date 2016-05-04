Adelaide want Leicester City friendly

A-League champions Adelaide United could face Premier League winners Leicester City in a friendly in South Australia.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester completed their incredible title success on Monday after Tottenham failed to win at Chelsea.

That came just days after Adelaide secured their maiden A-League championship with a 3-1 win over the Western Sydney Wanderers in the grand final.

Now, South Australia minister for sport Leon Bignell confirmed he was keen to bring Leicester to Adelaide for a friendly.

"There has been two great stories in soccer this week. One is Adelaide United the other is Leicester City," Bignell told the Adelaide Advertiser.

"We could call it the Fairytale Cup but we sent our congratulations to the club for winning the English Premier League title and we have asked if they would play a historic showcase game at Adelaide Oval.

"This has been a brilliant week for the sport."

Leicester have already committed to playing the International Champions Cup, with matches against Celtic, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in July and August.