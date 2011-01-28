Adkins keen to keep Chamberlain

Despite intense speculation surrounding the 17-year-old’s future, Southampton have managed to hold onto their prized asset despite interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

On Thursday, the Mail claimed the League One outfit had rejected bids from Liverpool and Arsenal for the player, who has become the second-youngest star to pull on a Saints shirt.

Adkins is quoted in The Sun as saying: “Every club is on the lookout for young talent. They are always going to be coveted and Alex is one of them.

“Will he still be here on Tuesday? I expect so – despite all the speculation, we have every expectation he will be with us for the rest of our campaign. We are not looking to sell Alex.

“It’s important for his development he remains at a club where he is loved, he is playing regular football, he is allowed to make mistakes.

“There are examples of young players being sold to one of the bigger clubs, not in the first team and fulfilling their potential. Alex has a great opportunity to see his career flourish at Southampton.”

A move from Southampton would see Chamberlain, who has hit five goals in his 15 appearances this season, follow in the footsteps of Theo Walcott and Gareth Bale, who have both impressed for Arsenal and Tottenham this season.



