Adovcaat desperate to bolster 'sleeping' defence

Sunderland head coach Dick Advocaat has reiterated his desire for new signings, revealing that his defenders are often caught "sleeping" at set-pieces in training.

Advocaat - who was persuaded to stay on at the Stadium of Light having kept the club up last season - has seen his side take just one point from their opening three Premier League matches.

Sunderland shipped seven goals prior to Saturday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City, with Younes Kaboul and Adam Matthews enduring tricky introductions into Advocaat's defensive ranks.

"I am not happy at all," explained the Dutchman.

"We have to improve and we can only improve if we get some other players in. We really need two or three more players.

"I have told everyone and I will keep saying it until the last day – but not much has happened.

"[Sporting director] Lee Congerton is doing a great job with little money. We really appreciate what he has done so far – but we need more.

"The last line [the defence] has to improve. We put them together [in training on Monday] and the co-operation on some set pieces was very poor.

"Instead of watching the ball and the man, sometimes they were sleeping and you don't know why. We can only do better but the first two games were very bad."