Adriano agrees to join Corinthians

"Corinthians won't regret it, I'm a fighting player. I'm not going there to create trouble, but to score goals," Adriano told Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper in an exclusive interview published on their website on Saturday.

Roma announced earlier this month they were rescinding their contract with Adriano, who had signed until June 2013. The 29-year-old suffered a string of injuries, the most recent to his right arm and shoulder.

The Italian side signed Adriano on the back on his fine performances for Flamengo in 2009 when he helped the Rio de Janeiro giants win the Brazilian league title, contributing 19 goals.

Adriano wanted to return to Flamengo, his first club, but was not wanted by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo due to off-field problems involving drink and depression that led to him ending his time with Inter Milan prematurely in April 2009.

"It was a bit of a downer but I have to live my life. They could have at least spoken to me to see what I wanted but sadly it wasn't possible," he said.

"I must carry on with my life which it to play football. I hope to be happy at Corinthians."

Adriano denied leaving Roma over off-field troubles, saying: "I simply saw no reason to stay on, I got injured three times, I had no continuity of matches, I thought it was a sign to return to Brazil.

"I know what I'm capable of. Now I must wait, work, train to recover my form," added Adriano, a big, athletic player, strong on the ball with a lethal left foot, who was nicknamed Emperor when he was at Inter Milan.

Adriano, who hopes to regain his national team place, said retired former Brazil striker Ronaldo convinced him joining Corinthians was a good choice.

Adriano, who helped Brazil win the 2004 Copa America in Peru but was one of the senior players blamed for their poor 2006 World Cup in Germany, had a spell on loan at Corinthians' arch-rivals Sao Paulo in 2008.