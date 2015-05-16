Advocaat focused on survival

Dick Advocaat is fully focused on keeping Sunderland in the Premier League rather than worrying about his own future.

The Dutchman replaced Gus Poyet on a contract until the end of the season in March, and Sunderland sit two points clear of the bottom three with a game in hand on all their rivals.

Sunderland host Leicester City on Saturday knowing three points will boost their hopes of avoiding the drop, and Advocaat is only focused on achieving his targets rather than what the future holds.

"That subject [his contract] will have to wait until after the season," he told the Shields Gazzette.

"In principal we came for the nine games, and at the end we will see what happens.

"This game is much more important than my position.

"Let's wait until everyone knows what the position is for the club."