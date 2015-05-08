Advocaat looking for momentum

Dick Advocaat has called on Sunderland to take the positives from their victory over Southampton into Saturday's trip to Everton.

The Premier League strugglers are one point from safety heading to Goodison Park, but victory over Roberto Martinez's men could lift them out of the drop zone and as high as 14th.

Kicking off before their direct rivals, three points could apply serious pressure onto the likes of Hull City and Leicester City above them.

"We must have confidence now, seven points from five games is not that bad, but Everton are a good team," Advocaat said.

"We were unlucky against West Ham and Crystal Palace were good, but no-one has outplayed us, we should get confidence out of that.

"We created four or five opportunities to score a goal [in their 2-1 win over Southampton], that shows the quality our front three have, we have a good feeling about it.

"There are still four games to go and we need four points."

Advocaat will be without captain John O'Shea for the Everton trip with a rib injury, but Wes Brown is set to come straight in and replace him having recovered from a knee problem.