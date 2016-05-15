Advocaat named Netherlands assistant

Dick Advocaat has been named assistant of Netherlands coach Danny Blind as they aim to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after failing to reach Euro 2016.

Oranje have been paired with France, Sweden, Bulgaria, Belarus and Luxemburg in Group A and Blind is confident Advocaat's presence will give them a boost.

Blind was keen to bring in an extra assistant to anticipate the imminent departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will leave after the upcoming international friendlies against Republic of Ireland, Poland and Austria.

"I asked Dick to become my assistant a while ago and I am happy that he gave a positive response," the Holland coach told the official KNVB website.

"Oranje have a difficult World Cup qualification campaign ahead and it will be beneficial that we are able to count on his experience and knowledge.

"I am looking forward to working with him."

The 68-year-old previously worked as Netherlands coach between 1992 and 1994, before making a comeback between 2002 and 2004.

Advocaat had been out of work ever since resigning as Sunderland manager in October 2015, although he held an unpaid advisory role at Feyenoord in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign.