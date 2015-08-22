Advocaat pleased with response to crisis talks

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat is pleased with his side's response to an emergency meeting held to address a dismal start to the Premier League season.

Advocaat staged the talks last Sunday following defeats in Sunderland's opening two matches, and saw his players hold Swansea City to a 1-1 draw on Saturday - Jermain Defoe cancelling out Bafetimbi Gomis' opener.

The Dutchman thinks his side could have taken all three points had they been awarded a penalty for what he perceived to be an Ashley Williams handball, but remained satisfied with simply getting off the mark.

"Against a very good side - I think Swansea are a good team with good players - the way we played with the spirit that we showed last year, you can see that you can get results," Advocaat said.

"There was a little bit of luck, if the referee had given a penalty, but I can live with 1-1 to be fair to Swansea as well.

"They responded very well [to the meeting], straight from the beginning in the dressing room.

"We told them already last week that, if you can do what you did last season - the work-rate, the spirit in the team... and get the crowd behind you - you can see what you can do in home games.

"You could see that Swansea had the better players but hopefully at the end we can do a little bit the same."