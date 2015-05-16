Advocaat: Sunderland almost there

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat says his side are "almost there" following a goalless draw with Leicester City.

Despite dominating in terms of goalscoring opportunities, Sunderland were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as Leicester secured their own Premier League survival.

The Stadium of Light outfit now sit three points clear of 18th-placed Hull City with two matches left to play - one more game than their relegation rivals.

"It was a very exciting match for both teams, with a lot of nerves, but both teams work so hard," he told BBC Sport. "We had more opportunities, but I think 0-0 is a good result.

"Leicester are a very difficult team to beat. They've lost one game in eight, we'd lost one in six.

"We were organised, but we needed more, and we got it when Adam Johnson came on. We hope to use him in our last two games and get more chances.

"We play Arsenal next, and they are an excellent team. We have to make it as difficult as possible for Arsenal and score a goal.

"Swansea did it. If you are organised, you will always get chances.

"The players gave everything. I cannot ask for more from them.

"I can live with that, but they are disappointed. We are almost there, but not quite."

After Wednesday's clash with Arsenal, Sunderland round off the season at champions Chelsea next weekend.