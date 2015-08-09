Advocaat: Sunderland players not in shape
Dick Advocaat defended Sunderland's transfer deals but had some harsh words for his players following a Premier League defeat to Leicester.
Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat accused his players of not being in "the right shape" following their 4-2 defeat to Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League.
Advocaat's men conceded three goals in the opening 25 minutes before Jermain Defoe and Steven Fletcher restored a modicum of pride in the second half.
Following the match, Advocaat moved to defend his close-season transfer dealings, which have seen Yann M'Vila, Jeremain Lens, Younes Kaboul, Adam Matthews and Sebastian Coates arrive at the Stadium of Light.
"You cannot only buy players for £1million, £2m, or £3m," he said. "That was the mistake because we have a president who's doing everything to help us to help the team.
"[Saturday] has nothing to do with the investment we made, the players were not in the right shape."
Sunderland will look to bounce back at home to Norwich City next Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.