AFC Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 5: Kane nets hat-trick on dreadful day for Boruc
Harry Kane and Artur Boruc experienced a stark contrast in fortunes as Tottenham thumped AFC Bournemouth 5-1.
Harry Kane rediscovered his goalscoring touch as he scored a hat-trick in Tottenham's 5-1 Premier League win at AFC Bournemouth on a difficult day for Artur Brouc.
Bournemouth, who went into Sunday's game at the Vitality Stadium bidding to avoid a fourth straight game without a win, broke the deadlock inside the first minute.
Matt Ritchie's vicious close-range finish put the hosts ahead, only for Tottenham - aided by an error-strewn performance from Bournemouth goalkeeper Boruc - to take control with three goals in 20 minutes.
Kane equalised with a ninth-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Boruc, before Mousa Demble made it 2-1 with a simple finish from inside the box eight minutes later.
Erik Lamela pounced on another Boruc mistake to extend the advantage with a 29th-minute tap-in and the rout continued after half-time courtesy of Kane, whose only previous Tottenham goal this season came in last month's win over Manchester City.
The England striker turned home a magnificent Christian Eriksen cross in the 56th minute and capped off his treble seven minutes later after Boruc had failed to handle a Toby Alderweireld header.
Bournemouth opened the scoring after just 49 seconds as Charlie Daniels delivered a left-wing cross to the far post, where Ritchie lashed a half-volley into the bottom-right corner.
But their lead lasted a little over seven minutes as a rash decision by Boruc afforded Kane the chance to level matters.
Kane was felled by Boruc after latching onto a clever throughball from Eriksen and coolly slotted home from 12 yards.
The hosts were punished for a Joshua King miss soon after when Danny Rose's deflected long-range effort fell to Dembele, who confidently steered the ball beyond Boruc.
Boruc brilliantly kept out Alderweireld's near-post header from a corner but then handed Tottenham a third goal with a dreadful error.
The Pole spilled Kane's deflected cross from the left straight to Lamela, who had the simple task of tapping into an empty net from point-blank range.
Bournemouth were left to wonder how they did not make it 3-2 on the stoke of half-time, Marc Pugh seeing an effort cleared off the line before King hit the post.
However, 11 minutes after half-time, Kane ended the game as a contest by converting Eriksen's wonderful delivery and was provided with an easy third thanks to Boruc's fumble seven minutes later.
Ritchie then had a long-range effort turned over by Hugo Lloris at the other end before Eriksen curled a strike against the post as Tottenham moved up to sixth in the table, while Bournemouth sit two points above the relegation zone.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.