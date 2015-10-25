AFC Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 5: Kane nets hat-trick on dreadful day for Boruc

Harry Kane rediscovered his goalscoring touch as he scored a hat-trick in Tottenham's 5-1 Premier League win at AFC Bournemouth on a difficult day for Artur Brouc.

Bournemouth, who went into Sunday's game at the Vitality Stadium bidding to avoid a fourth straight game without a win, broke the deadlock inside the first minute.

Matt Ritchie's vicious close-range finish put the hosts ahead, only for Tottenham - aided by an error-strewn performance from Bournemouth goalkeeper Boruc - to take control with three goals in 20 minutes.

Kane equalised with a ninth-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Boruc, before Mousa Demble made it 2-1 with a simple finish from inside the box eight minutes later.

Erik Lamela pounced on another Boruc mistake to extend the advantage with a 29th-minute tap-in and the rout continued after half-time courtesy of Kane, whose only previous Tottenham goal this season came in last month's win over Manchester City.

The England striker turned home a magnificent Christian Eriksen cross in the 56th minute and capped off his treble seven minutes later after Boruc had failed to handle a Toby Alderweireld header.

Bournemouth opened the scoring after just 49 seconds as Charlie Daniels delivered a left-wing cross to the far post, where Ritchie lashed a half-volley into the bottom-right corner.



But their lead lasted a little over seven minutes as a rash decision by Boruc afforded Kane the chance to level matters.



Kane was felled by Boruc after latching onto a clever throughball from Eriksen and coolly slotted home from 12 yards.

The hosts were punished for a Joshua King miss soon after when Danny Rose's deflected long-range effort fell to Dembele, who confidently steered the ball beyond Boruc.



Boruc brilliantly kept out Alderweireld's near-post header from a corner but then handed Tottenham a third goal with a dreadful error.

The Pole spilled Kane's deflected cross from the left straight to Lamela, who had the simple task of tapping into an empty net from point-blank range.

Bournemouth were left to wonder how they did not make it 3-2 on the stoke of half-time, Marc Pugh seeing an effort cleared off the line before King hit the post.

However, 11 minutes after half-time, Kane ended the game as a contest by converting Eriksen's wonderful delivery and was provided with an easy third thanks to Boruc's fumble seven minutes later.

Ritchie then had a long-range effort turned over by Hugo Lloris at the other end before Eriksen curled a strike against the post as Tottenham moved up to sixth in the table, while Bournemouth sit two points above the relegation zone.