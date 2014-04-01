AFC Champions League Wrap: Seoul snatch draw

The 2013 finalists looked to be heading for a second straight defeat to Sanfrecce when Hwang Seok-Ho put the visitors 2-1 up in the 70th minute.

However, Sanfrecce were reduced to 10 men two minutes from the end of normal time as defender Hiroki Mizumoto was shown a second yellow card for an off-the-ball incident in the area.

Seoul defender Osmar's effort from the resulting penalty was saved, but the hosts were awarded a second spot-kick in the fourth minute of injury time, which substitute Rafael Costa converted after Kazuhiko Chiba had committed a similar offence to Mizumoto.

That result allowed Australia's Central Coast Mariners to move to the top of Group F with a 1-0 win over Beijing Guoan, defender Marcel Seip scoring the only goal of the game after Liam Reddy had saved a Zhang Xizhe penalty.

However, Western Sydney Wanderers could not continue the theme of Australian success, a deflected Kengo Nakamura effort and Ryota Oshima's thunderbolt giving Kawasaki Frontale a 2-1 victory.

Guizhou Renhe claimed their first win of the competition in Group H's other game, beating leaders Ulsan 3-1.

El Jaish and Foolad appear ensured of progress from Group B after both extended their unbeaten runs in the competition.

Qatari side El Jaish beat Al Fateh 2-0 while Foolad edged Bunyodkor 1-0 thanks to a Ayoub Vali strike.

Al Hilal moved into second place in Group D by hammering Al Sadd 5-0, Nasser Al Shamrani scoring a hat-trick for the Saudi Arabian club.

Elsewhere, Tractor Sazi drew 2-2 with Al Ain and Al Ahli were held to a goalless stalemate by Sepahan.