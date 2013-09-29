AFC Cup Preview: Al Qadsia v Al Faisaly

Jordanian outfit Al Faisaly, two-time champions of the tournament, have been relatively comfortable on their way to the last four.

They defeated Kitchee of Hong Kong 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and will be aiming to add to the titles they won in 2005 and 2006.

For the first leg, Al Faisaly travel to Kuwait City to face a dangerous opponent capable of scoring plenty of goals.

Second in the Kuwaiti Premier League, Al Qadsia have made an unbeaten start to their league campaign with four wins from as many matches.

The 2010 AFC Cup runners-up and 2006 AFC Champions League semi-finalists have scored 11 goals and conceded none in four league games.

Syria international Omar Al Soma has been their star early in the season with six of those 11 league goals.

The 24-year-old centre forward could play a huge role, especially as his side host the first leg at the Al-Sadaqua Walsalam Stadium.

Bader Al Mutawa has been Al Qadsia's top scorer in the AFC Cup with nine and could be very dangerous if he combines with Al Soma.

Al Faisaly have Brazilian midfielders Antonio Junior and Tulio Souza in their ranks, as well as forward Rodrigo Roberto.

If Al Faisaly can avoid a loss away from home, it would leave them in an excellent position heading into the return leg.