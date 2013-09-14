AFC Cup Preview: Al Qadsia v Shorta

The 15-time Kuwaiti Premier League champions are looking to better their appearance in the Cup final in 2010 of the continental competition.

Shorta last made the final in 2004, fresh from winning the Syrian top-flight title in 2003-04, meaning both clubs will be hungry to continue their run this campaign.

Al Qadsia coach Mohammed Ibrahem is a former coach of the Kuwait national team, but now coaches the club he once represented as a player.

Shorta are coached by Mohamad Al Shaded, and the only non-Syrian players in their squad are a trio of Brazilians - Fabio Marinho, Gilson Tussi and Figueira.

The Syrian side enter the clash on a loss, however, after they went down 1-0 at home to title rivals Jaish in the championship round.

Prior to that, Al Shaded's men were unbeaten in 13 - winning 11 - with that streak following a group-stage loss to their upcoming opponents.

Al Qadsia took a 2-0 win away, although Shorta had previously claimed a 1-0 win in Kuwait City - meaning the visitors to the Al-Sadaqua Walsalam Stadium on Tuesday will be confident of taking a lead to their home second leg back in Syria.

Maher Al Sayed scored the winning penalty in the 90th minute for Shorta in March, before Al Qadsia were fired to victory in April by goals to Bader Al Mutawa and Omar Al Somah.

The return leg in Damascus takes place on September 24.