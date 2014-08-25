AFC Cup Preview: Erbil v Ha Noi T&T

Amjad Radhi scored the only goal of the game just before half-time in the first leg at Hang Day Stadium last Tuesday to give the Iraqi side the upper hand heading into the second leg.

Radi rose to head home a Nabeel Sabah corner and the Vietnamese champions, who are featuring in the last eight for the first time in this competition, were unable to respond.

Ayob Od Barcham's Erbil side have been unable to feature in the Iraqi league, which is suspended due to the civil unrest in the country, so they can concentrate on attempting to win a maiden AFC Cup crown.

Ha Noi T&T enjoyed plenty of possession after going behind in the first leg, but failed to break down a resolute Erbil defence and they will need a cutting edge at Sports City Stadium in Beirut if they are to continue their AFC Cup adventure.

The winners will face either Kitchee or Vissai Ninh Bin in the semi-finals, with Hong Kong side Kitchee favourites to go through having secured a 4-2 win in the first leg.