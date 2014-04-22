AFC Wimbledon charged over ineligible player

The Football League have charged Wimbledon after midfielder Jake Nicholson played the second half of their clash with Cheltenham Town.

Neal Ardley's men won the match 4-3, with Nicholson levelling the scores at 2-2 in the 70th minute, but the London club may lose the points following the outcome of a Football Disciplinary Commission hearing next Monday.

The club confirmed they would be attending the hearing and the potential repercussions they could face.

In a statement, Wimbledon confirmed: "The club has been called to appear before a Football Disciplinary Committee (FDC) on 28 April in relation to fielding an ineligible player, Jake Nicholson, in our fixture with Cheltenham Town.

"The FDC has discretion whether or not to deduct points.

"We will be represented at the hearing by Jim Sturman QC and he has advised us that it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this time.

"As soon as the outcome of the hearing has been determined we will publish the background to this charge."

Wimbledon currently sit in 14th position on 56 points, so are in little danger of relegation from League Two as things stand.