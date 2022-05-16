AFC Wimbledon name former Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson as new manager

Former Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson has been named the new manager of AFC Wimbledon.

Jackson has signed a two-year deal with the south-west London club, who will play in Sky Bet League Two next season following relegation this year.

He told his new club’s official website: “I cannot wait to get started.

“I am extremely familiar with the AFC Wimbledon story and have total respect for what the fans have achieved – especially the marvellous new ground.

“AFC Wimbledon and The Cherry Red Records Stadium don’t belong in League Two and I’ll be doing everything possible to get us back up again.”

The club’s interim chairman, Mick Buckley, added: “We are thrilled to be making these appointments.

“Johnnie had a successful first season as manager at Charlton last season following four years in assistant/caretaker manager roles.

“We wanted a young, hungry manager with a point to prove and that, coupled with his demonstrable knowledge of how to get results, gave him the edge over a strong field of candidates.”

Terry Skiverton, a former coach at Charlton, will be Jackson’s assistant.