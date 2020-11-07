AFC Wimbledon’s upcoming clash with Wigan called off due to Covid-19

AFC Wimbledon’s Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan next weekend has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Dons’ squad.

The sides had been due to meet at Plough Lane on November 14 but the fixture will now not take place, with players and staff required to self-isolate.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations,” read an EFL statement.

“A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.”