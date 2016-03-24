AFC World Cup Qualifying Review: Big debut win for Redknapp, Japan and Australia in the goals

Harry Redknapp enjoyed a memorable opening game as Jordan boss as his side ran out 8-0 winners over Bangladesh in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The former Tottenham boss, who has agreed to a short-term spell in charge of the national team, oversaw an emphatic victory inspired by a hat-trick from Hamza Al-Dardour.

The result keeps Jordan two points behind Group B leaders Australia - whom they face in the next match - after Ange Postecoglou's side secured a 7-0 victory over Tajikistan in Adelaide.

Japan are on the brink of a place in round three after their 5-0 victory over Afghanistan. Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki opened the scoring after 43 minutes before a second-half rout sealed their sixth win in seven in Group E.

Syria, a point further behind in second after their 6-0 win over Cambodia, face Japan in a crucial match on Tuesday.

Thailand sealed their place in the next round after a 2-2 draw away to Iraq, who are now just two points ahead of Vietnam after they beat Chinese Taipei 4-1.

They look set to be joined by South Korea, who snatched a last-minute 1-0 win over Lebanon, while Kuwait remain unchanged in second in Group G after their match with Laos was suspended as a result of FIFA sanctions.

In Group A, Saudi Arabia are still three points clear at the top after beating Malaysia 2-0, with United Arab Emirates winning by the same scoreline over Palestine. Qatar - already through from Group C - beat Hong Kong 2-0, as Jiang Ning's hat-trick helped China to a 4-0 victory over Maldives which puts them second.

Iran's 4-0 win over India keeps them top of Group D, while Ahmed Mubarak's goal gave Oman a 1-0 win over Guam that moves them four clear of Turkmenistan in third. Uzbekistan beat Philippines by the same scoreline to move top of Group H, ahead of their showdown with second-placed North Korea on Tuesday.