AFCON 2015 Preview: Cape Verde v DR Congo

Cape Verde coach Rui Aguas wants to see a clinical display from his side in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash with Democratic Republic of Congo.

Aguas' team secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their first game of the tournament against Tunisia, as Heldon's penalty cancelled out Mohamed Manser's opener at the Nuevo Estadio de Ebebiyin.

Despite making only their second appearance at the continental showpiece, Cape Verde appeared undaunted against Tunisia - as they seek to go better than their quarter-final appearance in 2013.

Having seen his side carve out a number of good chances but fail to make them count in that opener, Aguas is now keen to see any superiority turned into goals against a DR Congo side who also shared a 1-1 draw in their first clash against Zambia.

"We are paying all the attention on this match against Congo," he told reporters, as quoted by Supersport.

"We know it will be difficult, they are a very good side. We want to progress in this competition like any other team.

"The first game against Tunisia was difficult but I think we should have won had we taken our chances in the first half when we created so many. I hope this time we can utilise our chances."

Aguas may be forced to make some changes to his line-up, with several players believed to be nursing knocks.

Whoever he selects, his defence will need to pay particular attention to Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie, who was on target for DR Congo after Zambia had taken an early lead on Sunday.

Profligacy in front of goal was also an unwelcome theme for Florent Ibenge's side in a contest they dominated and Bolasie is expecting a sharper display, having revealed that the coach has driven his squad to prime physical condition.

"The camp is very good and everyone is close to each other," he told the CAF's official website.

"The coach is good and made us go through some real tough days."

Ibenge, meanwhile, insists his players are desperate to progress in the competition.

"The players want to win. They said they want to go further," he told Radio Okapi. "Victory will bring joy, as it does all the time in the country."

Charleroi midfielder Neeskens Kebano could be in line to start for DR Congo after missing out against Zambia.

