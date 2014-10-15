AFCON Qualifying: Ghana 3 Guinea 1

The 41-year-old is currently in charge of the country's Under-23 side, but he is now four matches unbeaten in his caretaker role for the senior team, with Ghana looking almost certain to qualify from Group E thanks to Wednesday's victory.

The two sides faced each other in Casablanca rather than Guinea on Saturday due to the breakout of the Ebola virus in West Africa, drawing 1-1, and Ghana were keen to make amends in front of their own supporters.

Both teams looked dangerous in the opening stages, but unsurprisingly it was Ghana who broke the deadlock in the 13th minute.

Solomon Asante did well to find the run of Jordan Ayew, who in turn slipped the ball into the area for Asamoah Gyan to slot into the net in routine fashion to follow up his goal in Saturday's draw.

Guinea were level before the break, though, as Mohamed Yattara pounced on Ibrahima Traore's deflected free-kick before stabbing home.

The second period began with Ghana controlling proceedings as Guinea looked to threaten on the counter.

And the hosts eventually edged ahead just before the hour mark, as Andre Ayew converted a penalty after Gyan saw an effort blocked with a hand.

The visitors ensured a nervous end to the match, but Ghana did eventually put the match beyond Guinea as substitute Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu coolly slotted in from the edge of the area, sending Konadu's men on to eight points in Group E.