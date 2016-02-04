Afobe: I have nothing to prove against Arsenal

AFC Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe has "nothing to prove" when he comes up against his former club Arsenal on Sunday.

Afobe has scored three goals in his last three games for Bournemouth after signing from Wolves in a reported £10million transfer in January.

The 22-year-old joined Wolves just over a year ago in a reported £2m move from Arsenal, where he had spent his entire youth career.

However, as the in-form striker prepares to face his boyhood club, Afobe says he holds no grudges.

"They've played a big part in the way I play football and helped me progress as a player, so I've got a lot to thank them for and I respect them a lot," Afobe said.

"Arsenal always bang on about how, technically, as a centre-forward you have to hold the ball up, have a good first touch, all that stuff.

"Of all the clubs I've been at Arsenal have banged on more than any of the others about having good technique, so that's what I've taken from them. But on Sunday I've got a job to do for my club here and there will be no friends.

"I don't hold any grudges. I've already scored three goals in my last three games so I've got nothing to prove to Arsenal. It was their decision to sell me and I've moved on. It's been years now. I've got great friends there, I've got nothing bad to say about them as a club. I would've liked to have got my chance but it didn't happen.

He added: "That's not how life works. Not everything can go your way. I believe I would've scored goals for them, but I'm not there anymore and I don't hold any grudges.

"I'm here in the Premier League scoring winners at Selhurst Park [against Crystal Palace], so I'm enjoying it and I want to keep improving."