Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Review: Kekana takes the spotlight, Cape Verde beaten

Hlompho Kekana lit up Saturday's action in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying by scoring from his own half in South Africa's 2-2 Group M draw at Cameroon.

Bafana Bafana were without a win heading into the clash in Limbe and were unable to pick up their first three-point haul despite Kekana's remarkable strike.

Tokelo Rantie gave the visitors the lead after 17 minutes, but Cameroon – coached for the first time by Hugo Broos – hit back through Sebastien Siani before half-time.

Kekana put the South Africa back in front after spotting the goalkeeper off his line, before Nicolas Nkoulou headed what could prove to be a hugely significant leveller.

The result lifts South Africa off the bottom of the group, but they remain five points adrift of leaders Cameroon and four behind Mauritania at the midway point, with the 13 group winners and two best runners-up progressing to the tournament.

Top-ranked African side Cape Verde suffered a setback as they lost 1-0 at home to Morocco, who go three points clear at the top of Group F following Herve Renard's first game in charge.

Democratic Republic of Congo leapt from third to first in Group B thanks to a 2-1 home win against Angola, while Senegal maintained their 100 per cent record by beating Niger 2-0.

That win sends them six points clear of their three Group K rivals, with Namibia having claimed a 3-1 victory at Burundi.

Jonathan Pitroipa netted the only goal from the penalty spot as Burkina Faso replaced 10-man Uganda at the top of Group D and Seychelles got the better of Lesotho 2-0.

In the day's remaining fixture, Mauritius beat Rwanda 1-0.