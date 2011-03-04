African Youth Championships moved from Libya

The eight-nation tournament, which serves as Africa's qualifiers for four places at the Under-20 World Cup in Colombia later in the year, was due to be played in Tripoli and Benghazi from March 18 to April 1.

"Due to security concerns and the current unstable political situation in Libya, the competition has been postponed to a later date and a location to be confirmed by CAF in the next few days," a statement from the Cairo-based organisation said.