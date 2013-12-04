Agent: Berbatov 'keen on Fulham exit in January'

Bulgarian Berbatov joined Fulham from Manchester United in August last year and made an immediate impression, scoring 15 Premier League goals in his first season at Craven Cottage.

He has been poor this season, though, scoring just once in 11 league starts, with his work-rate often criticised.

Fulham sacked manager Martin Jol on Sunday and Berbatov is keen to depart Craven Cottage, with his agent revealing that a switch elsewhere in England would appeal to him.

"I don't usually speculate as nobody knows what will happen in January but what I can tell you is he (Berbatov) is not happy at Fulham," Danchev said.

"He would like, if possible, to find another option. I cannot comment (on whether there has been any approach) but the priority is to find a solution to stay in England."

Fulham have lost their last six matches and sit 18th in the Premier League table.