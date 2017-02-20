Agent denies Lucas Perez exit claims

Lucas Perez's representative has denied stating the striker is determined to leave Arsenal.

The 28-year-old has managed just 10 Premier League appearances for the Gunners since signing from Deportivo La Coruna in August, reportedly leaving him unhappy with his situation in north London.

That had prompted rumours of a move to AC Milan, fuelled by alleged remarks attributed to his agent.

"Look, the truth is that Lucas wants to leave at all costs and is not happy at Arsenal, he hasn't settled and hasn't had a chance to play and show what he can do," Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle was quoted as telling calciomercato.com.

"No matter who is the manager in the future, we want to go. The player must have the chance to play."

However, the agent has since denied making those comments, telling Sky Sports he could not recall speaking to the Italian media outlet.

Perez, who has started two league games and scored one goal, is under contract at Arsenal until June 2020.