Agent denies Pavlyuchenko deal is in place

Pavlyuchenko has failed to hold down a starting spot at White Hart lane following the arrival of Emmanuel Adebayor, making just two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Reports have suggested that Lokomotiv have lined up a deal to bring the goal-getter back to his homeland, a move that will give Pavlyuchenko valuable playing time ahead of next summer's European Championships in Poland and Ukraine.

However, the 29-year-old’s representative Oleg Artemov has denied that any agreement has been reached, but conceded there has been offers for the former Spartak Moscow front-man.



"Roman has one-and-a-half years left on his contract with Tottenham," he told Sport Express.

"And who found out that it's Lokomotiv that has agreed anything with him?

"He hasn't signed anything. There are more offers. We are learning, analysing and talking about them."

And when asked if Lokomotiv were the only team interested in his client, Artemov replied:"It's not true. This is not the reality."



By Ben McAleer