Agent: Drogba could stay at Stamford Bridge

The 34-year-old front-man is out of contract at the end of the season and is open to extending his stay at Stamford Bridge,.

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua have been looking to add the Blues' striker to their ranks at the end of the campaign as they look to reunite Drogba with from team-mate Nicolas Anelka.

Talks have been ongoing for some time between Drogba and Chelsea, with the main stumbling block being the length of any possible agreement, with Chelsea only offering a 12-month deal, but the Ivorian holding out for a two-year extension.

However, the player’s agent, Thierno Seidy, has claimed that his client would like to finish his career at Stamford Bridge and that his current form will persuade the club to give him the deal he is pining for.

"Terminate his career at Stamford Bridge? He has not changed his mind," Seidy told L'Equipe.

"Talks are going on with executive director [Ron Gourlay], and we will take stock with him before the end of the season.

"I believe what Didier is currently showing will lead the club to a new thought.

"Didier loves Chelsea and he wants to stay, but if things have to happen another way, he will leave. This time we can make the decision by ourselves.

"Didier will be a free agent at the end of the season, so he is master of his own fate to sign his last contract."

Seidy added that the club have received several offers for the services of the Ivorian international, but ruled out the front-man joining another English club. Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the target-man in the past.



"We have a lot of offers from everywhere," said Seidy.

"But one thing is for sure: if Didier will play in England next season, it will be at Chelsea and nowhere else."