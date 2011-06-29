Agent: Essien not leaving Chelsea

Reports had suggested that new manager Andre Villas-Boas would allow the 28-year-old to leave the Blues this summer, with the Portuguese coach set to re-vamp his newly inherited squad.

The likes of AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were all said to be monitoring his situation, while it was also suggested that Essien could be used as a make-weight in any move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Luka Modric.

But Fabien Piveteau, the Ghanaian's representative, has moved to quash speculation that his client will be leaving Chelsea this summer.

“There's absolutely no chance of Essien leaving Chelsea,” Piveteau told MTNFootball.com.

“It is not true that the club's new coach Villas-Boas wants to release Michael.

“In fact, the new coach knows Essien very well having worked at the club before and he knows what Michael can do for the club.

“Michael is also focused on staying at the club because he has a very good relationship with the team's supporters, the new manager and the club owner

“He is not leaving.”

Villas-Boas was working closely with former manager Jose Mourinho when Essien was signed for £24 million from Lyon in 2005.

By Ben McAleer