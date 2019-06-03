Agent: Hallam hopes to test himself at a higher level

Hallam Hope’s agent has told Carlisle the striker “wants to play at the highest level.”

Hope, who scored 15 goals last season, has been linked with a move away from Brunton Park this summer.

Carlisle director of football David Holdsworth told the club website: “Hallam Hope wants to play at the highest level and his agent has expressed that to me.

“While Hallam hasn’t asked for a transfer, and he knows completely that he’s part of our club, we’re just concentrating on him returning to us in pre-season.

“I like him as a player and a person, but every player does have a value and I’ll do everything in my power to look after this football club.

“That’s why we need to receive a bid which fits before we would even consider allowing him to discuss that option.

“Until that happens Hallam is our player. I know he’s fine with that because we like him and he likes us. ”