Agent: Ibrahimovic going nowhere

Rumours have suggested that he may become a make-weight in a deal to bring Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas to the club.

But the Swede’s agent Mino Raiola has rubbished reports that the former Inter Milan front-man will be leaving the Spanish champions in the transfer window.

"The club already said they were happy with Zlatan. Villa's arrival has nothing to do with Ibra and it does not put his stay in danger seeing that Villa can play well on the wings," he told Calciomercato.it.

"He [Ibrahimovic] has a contract until 2014 and he is happy at Barcelona."

Ibrahimovic joined the Catalan giants for a hefty £60 million from Inter last summer, but has failed to win over the majority of the supporters despite scoring a respectable 21 goals in 41 appearances.

The 28-year-old has also been tipped to rejoin former Inter boss Roberto Mancini at free-spending Manchester City, but the player’s agent has reiterated that his client has no desires to leave Barcelona.

The Spanish outfit tied up a £34 million deal for Valencia striker Villa on Tuesday, and it was not long before speculation regarding Ibrahimovic’s future began to surface.

But the Swede appears set to continue with the La Liga champions next season as Pep Guardiola's men aim to bring Champions League glory back to the city after their premature exit from the competition this season.

By Joe Brewin

