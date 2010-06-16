Agent: Koscielny wants Arsenal move

The centre-back has been revealed as one of Arsene Wenger’s transfer targets this summer as the Gunners’ chief looks to shore up his defence for next season.

Laurent’s agent Stephane Canard claims that negotations are in progress between Lorient and the Emirates Stadium outfit and that a deal could be finalised soon.

"Laurent told the Lorient president and coach that he wants to move to Arsenal come what may," he said.

"It is hard to ignore interest from Arsene Wenger. Lorient's directors want to get over £8.3m from Arsenal.

"We have held talks with them, and with a sell-on clause inserted in the deal we are not far off agreement."

The 24-year-old joined Lorient for €1.5 million last summer from second division side Tours FC, and quickly established himself as an integral part of the Ligue 1 club’s first team.

Yet to be capped at international level, Koscielny is elgible for both France or Poland, but is yet to make a final decision on his international future.

Arsenal manager Wenger is keen to add strength to his defence this summer following another trophyless season at Emirates Stadium.

Centre-back Philippe Senderos has already joined Fulham, whilst Mikael Silvestre also looks set for the exit with a move to the Far East rumoured to be in the pipeine.

Contract negotiations with William Gallas appear to have now broken down, making it increasingly likely that Wenger is likely to lose the experienced Frenchman at the back this summer.

And it now appears as though he has turned his attentions to Koscielny in his attempts to add to his squad for next season.

By Joe Brewin

