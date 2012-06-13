Agent: No Sunderland approach for Cuellar

Cuellar is currently a free agent having been released by the Villains and reports suggest Black Cats boss Martin O’Neill, who brought the 30-year-old to England in 2008, is keen to recruit the out-of-contract defender.

However, Pedro Bravo, Cuellar’s agent, has insisted that there has been no offer made for his client.

"Sunderland have not made an offer for Carlos. They have not phoned me," Bravo said.

The former Rangers stopper is believed to be keen on a Premier League stay, but his future could still lie abroad.

Valencia, Osasuna, Olympiakos and Galatasaray have all been linked with a move for Cuellar, who arrived at Villa Park four years ago.