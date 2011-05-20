Agent: Pirlo close to Juventus move

Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo, - set for his last appearance for champions AC Milan in the game at Udinese - is close to signing for rivals Juventus having decided not to stay at the San Siro, his agent said.

"There are still some details to sort out but I think Andrea Pirlo is heading to Juventus," Tullio Tinti was quoted as saying by www.gazzetta.it. "In a few days he will make a definite decision but I really think Juventus are the main candidates."

Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini has signed a new one-year deal until June 2012, the club said in a statement, leaving fellow midfielder Clarence Seedorf the only Rossoneri player to have his future unresolved.

Fourth-placed Udinese, two points ahead of Lazio in the race for the final Champions League qualifying spot, host Milan with fresh media speculation over the future of forward Alexis Sanchez and a possible bid from Inter Milan.

Lazio go to a Lecce side ecstatic at being safe while coach Luigi De Canio will want to go out on a high before leaving the southern club.

Seventh-placed Juventus, who have an outside chance of taking the final Europa League slot, welcome third-placed Napoli with media reports saying it is almost definite that coach Luigi Del Neri will be replaced by promoted Siena boss and former Juve midfielder Antonio Conte.

The once mighty club have only said they will make a decision sometime after Sunday's final game of the season.

Napoli striker Edinson Cavani is set to sign a new deal until 2016, president Aurelio De Laurentiis told reporters.

Sixth-placed AS Roma need a point at home to Sampdoria to secure that Europa League place in what could be interim coach Vincenzo Montella's last match in charge.

Lille boss Rudi Garcia has been linked in the media with the role but he told French daily L'Equipe that he wanted to stay at the French club, who are on the brink of sealing a league and cup double.