Agent reveals offer for Gyan

The forward’s future at Sunderland is still in some doubt after his representitive Fabien Pivateau revealed that an offer has been made for the Ghanaian goal-getter.

Gyan, who became the Mackems’ record signing last summer when he joined the Wearside club from Rennes for £13 million, has also been linked with a move to Zenit St. Petersberg.

“As far as I know one club has tabled an offer,” Pivateau said.

“He is returning to the club for pre-season and we will sit down with the coach to talk about it.”

Gyan, who scored 11 goals last term, had originally stated his desire to stay at the Stadium of Light, saying: “I am fully committed to Sunderland because I love the institution and traditions of this club.”

However, his agent’s words could now open the door for Tottenham to add the 25-year old to their squad for the upcoming season.

By Charlie Skillen