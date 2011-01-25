Agent rules out Spurs move for Rossi

Federico Pastorelo has revealed that - rather than discussing a move to White Hart Lane - he is currently in the process of re-negotiating the ex-Manchester United star’s contract in Spain, after a string of impressive performances so far this season.

Rossi, who is approaching his 24th birthday, exited Old Trafford for £6.6 million in 2007 after unfruitful loan spells at Newcastle United and Parma respectively.

The Italian international has, however, gone from strength to strength following his move to La Liga and is now an integral part of the Villarreal setup.

And his representitive is keen on him staying put at El Madrigal.

“Well there were some rumours of Tottenham Hotspur having contacted Villarreal but I know nothing of any contact with myself or the player, or an offer from Spurs,” Federico Pastorelo told Sport.co.uk.

“Nobody has called me. And I don’t know if Guiseppe would be interested. It is the middle of the season so I am not sure it is the right time to move for him. He is playing very well and has been fantastic. He has already scored 19 goals in all competitions.

“At the moment we are looking at extending his contract, so to be honest he is not that interested in moving elsewhere.”

As well as Harry Redknapp's Spurs, other European heavyweights such as Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid are believed to be after the American-born striker’s signature.

However, Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has first refusal on the sale of Rossi, due to a clause placed in the player’s contract upon leaving Old Trafford.

“Yes, before the club can accept any offer for Giuseppe they must check with Manchester United," Pastorello confirmed.

"I think it was a 24 hour window to answer whether they want to match the offer of a competing club, but obviously then it is up to the player too and if he wants to re-join United."

Rossi has scored 44 goals in 110 appearances during his time at Villarreal and his impressive form has been rewarded with 18 caps for the Italian national team.

By Elliott Binks

