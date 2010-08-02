Agent: Santa Cruz has several options

Santa Cruz has endured a troubled time at Eastlands since his £17.5 million move from Blackburn last summer, failing to hold down a first team place under Roberto Mancini.

The former Bayern Munich man has been widely tipped to move elsewhere with competition at free-spending City ever increasing, and the player’s agent Jan Van Baal has admitted that suitors for the striker are plentiful.

"If he leaves City would certainly want to get back a bit of their investment. He won't go for free," Van Baal said in the Daily Mail.

"I could see a paid-for loan with an automatic option to buy. It's the fashionable solution, but that's for Manchester City to decide.

"There are some leads in the Premier League and abroad. He still has his admirers."

Santa Cruz started in only six of Manchester City’s league matches last season thanks to a host of injuries, registering just three Premier League goals in his 19 appearances for the club.

Fulham and Stoke are both believed to have shown interest in the player, who has previously enjoyed success in England with two hugely profitable campaigns with Blackburn.

Mark Hughes knows the striker well from his days managing the Ewood Park outfit, and is reportedly keen to be reunited with Santa Cruz at Craven Cottage.

However, Van Baal revealed that discussions with Marseille over a switch to France have already taken place, and that a move across the channel would appeal.

"I know that Marseille are interested and there have been a few discussions," he said.

"It is an interesting destination. They are in the Champions League and they have a manager who is established."



By Joe Brewin

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook